‘Deeply pained’: AMU VC regrets Dec 15 police action, assures students of safety

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 01:16 IST

The vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday wrote to his students about the police action on the campus during anti-citizenship act protests earlier in December and assured them of their safety and the right to protest peacefully.

AMU was one of the sites of protests against the amended citizenship law and alleged police action on students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia.

Clashes had erupted in AMU following police action against demonstrators in the vicinity of Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15. The AMU authorities permitted the police to enter the university’s campus as the protests spread on that Sunday.

What followed was a five-hour-long clash between the students and the police – a confrontation that involved stone-pelting and alleged firing by agitators, and a lathi-charge and the use of water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets by the police, which also barged into the campus’s hostels and guest houses in search of protesters.

The open letter by Tariq Mansoor comes days before AMU is to reopen on January 6 after its winter break.

“I am deeply pained by the turn of events that occurred on December 15, especially the injuries caused by police action and the mental trauma some have suffered. To them and the families, I say that I regret what happened,” Mansoor wrote.

The vice-chancellor said the decision to call in the police on the night of December 15 was taken in “good faith and with a clear conscience”.

“Primarily it was aimed to disperse the charged up students who had got carried away with false rumours of the death of two students on Jamia Millia Islamia. When we saw the situation going out of hand, it was imperative to act appropriately,” he said.

Mansoor said he respected the spirit of students for carrying out protests peacefully to draw the nation’s attention to laws which they feel objectionable.

“Students have full right to share their views on any subject in peaceful and democratic manners. The administration and I have no intention to subvert student rights,” said the V-C.

In the letter, Mansoor said he was aware that many students have questioned the AMU administration’s role despite the steps taken with the best intentions.

“Certain outcomes of our decisions at times are affected by many unforeseen circumstances and criticism at times is fair. We derive wisdom from such decisions, with humility, and for improved responses in the future,” said the V-C.

He pointed out, “The decision to vacate hostels was taken with much deliberation due to the prevailing situation in the country, and efforts were made to vacate minimum inconvenience to the students. However, some students were inconvenienced which is deeply regretted.”

The V-C assured that the administration would do all that was possible within its powers and legal boundaries to ensure justice was delivered to the innocent. He urged the students to identify trouble makers who were bent on creating a rift between students and administration.

Prof Mansoor stated in the letter: “When you return after vacation, please remember that as the V-C, I am sworn to ensure the safety of the campus, and the well being of all students and staff.”

“With love and respect, I seek your support in completing the academic year smoothly. Creating an atmosphere of anarchy will hurt our credibility as peaceful citizens and validate the lies that are being spread about our beloved university,” he added.

Mansoor also said many students at AMU come from a humble background and the education they receive at “this prestigious university has the power to transform their future”.

“We must work together in this testing time to ensure that AMU continues to serve the passion and dreams of our present students and the future generation… Our ego, knee jerk responses to events, preference to myopic short term benefits should not cloud our thinking of the long term objectives that the university is meant to serve,” said the V-C.

He also assured the students he as committed towards dialogue on issues of their interests and concerns.