e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Deeply saddened’: PM Modi expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash

‘Deeply saddened’: PM Modi expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Karachi-bound flight from Lahore, with 107 passengers on board, was about to land when it crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 19:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday.
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday.(AP Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. There were 99 people on board, however, it is not clear about the number of survivors.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Karachi-bound flight from Lahore, with 107 passengers on board crashed in a residential area minutes before landing near the Jinnah International Airport.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too condoled the loss of lives in the crash and said he is praying for “miraculous stories of survival”.

“I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope & I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished,” tweeted the Congress leader.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. However, Karachi mayor said that there were no survivors, according to news agency Associated Press. Several people on social media contradicted his claims.

Moments before the crash, pilot Sajjad Gul had informed air traffic controllers that he had lost an engine, according to audio tapes of his last conversation played by news channel ARY.

“We have lost an engine…. Mayday, Mayday, Mayday,” the pilot is heard calmly telling the traffic controllers who told him to land on any of the two runways that had been left open for him.

Communication between the ATC and the plane was lost soon after the pilot went for a go-around, said PIA chief executive officer Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik.

This is the second time in less than four years that a PIA plane has crashed. The airline’s chairman resigned in late 2016, less than a week after the crash of an ATR-42 aircraft killed 47 people, news agency Bloomberg reported.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In