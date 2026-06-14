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'Deeply shocking': Shashi Tharoor says 'friend' US offered no condolences for Indian sailors killed in Oman strike

The Congress leader went on to question why alternative methods were not used to stop the vessel involved.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 02:15 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday criticised the United States over the deaths of Indian crew members and questioned Washington's response, saying the official statement lacked any expression of regret or condolence.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 17, 2026.(PTI)

"Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?" Tharoor wrote on X.

Shashi Tharoor on Indian mariners

Following his phone conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar described the "lethal" actions by the US military against commercial shipping as unjustified.

Also Read | 3 Indians missing after tanker attack off Oman coast, MEA says search underway: ‘Targeting must end’

What happened?

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members aboard the vessel were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, which had 24 Indian sailors on board. Three Indian crew members were killed in the strike.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker carrying 20 Indian nationals, was attacked on Thursday.

The incidents have sparked concern over the safety of Indian seafarers in the strategically important waters, with New Delhi conveying its concerns to Washington over the loss of Indian lives.

 
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