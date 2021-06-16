Defame Amarinder Singh: Prashant Kishor's impersonators incite Punjab leaders, case registered

The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a criminal case against unknown persons for impersonating Prashant Kishor to incite some political leaders against chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. For the last few days, these calls were being made to leaders asking them to make statements against the Punjab CM, to criticise his leadership. The caller also assured the leaders that he would take up the case with the Congress High Command if they act accordingly. All these calls were made in the name of Prashant Kishor, the principal advisor to the chief minister.

A criminal case under sections 416, 419, 420, 109, 120-B of the IPC and section 66-D of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at PS Division no. 6, Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana against the unknown callers, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab trouble

The development comes amid troubles mounting up in the Congress leadership in Punjab owing to the disagreement between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. A three-member Congress panel was set up to end the factionalism in the Punjab Congress, which submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi. The panel, led by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, JP Aggarwal, reportedly pitched for the accommodation of Sidu in the leadership.

Controversy over Prashant Kishor in Punjab

In 2017, Prashant Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign. In March 2021, Kishor was appointed as the principal advisor to Amarinder Singh, ahead of Punjab Assembly Election 2022. There were speculations that Prashant Kishor will play a decisive role in ticket distribution, which the chief ministers dismissed and clarified that Prashant's role is advisory, not executive.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor who had strategised for PM Modi in 2014 recently said he wanted to quit this business. The decision was announced soon after Trinamool and DMK's victory in the state assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)