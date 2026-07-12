Union defence minister Rajnath on Saturday said that the Centre was investing heavily in advanced defence technology to improve the country’s security capabilities.

India News

Addressing the gathering after inducting the state-of-the-art warship INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam’s Eastern Naval Command, he said the commissioning marked an important milestone in Indian military operations. “The vessel will substantially enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ceremony was held in the presence of senior naval officials and other dignitaries at the naval dockyard in the port city.

With a full-load displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a top speed of 28 knots, INS Mahendragiri is a multi-mission stealth frigate capable of undertaking the full spectrum of maritime operations. It incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation.

The defence minister noted that the warship boasted over 75% indigenous content, reflecting the growing strength of India’s defence ecosystem. It can be fitted with the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile, among the world’s fastest and most lethal cruise missiles. It is also equipped with a multifunction radar, long-range surface-to-air missile system, indigenous rocket launcher, torpedo launcher, integrated anti-submarine defence system, electronic warfare suite and close-in weapon system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said the frigate can effectively counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea. “As a blue-water warship, it can protect India’s maritime interests not only near the coast but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the frigate can effectively counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea. “As a blue-water warship, it can protect India’s maritime interests not only near the coast but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Singh said the armed forces were being equipped with artificial intelligence, advanced shipbuilding technology, drone systems, and integrated surveillance networks. “These technologies will not only enhance India’s defence preparedness but also enable the country to provide humanitarian assistance to other nations during natural disasters and emergencies,” he said, adding that India was also developing fifth-generation aircraft carrier technologies and advanced underwater torpedo systems.

A dedicated Maritime Development Fund has been established as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 initiative to promote the growth of the maritime sector, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The government is also creating greater opportunities for micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the shipbuilding industry, with the aim of transforming India into a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation,” he said.

Reiterating India’s strategic outlook, Singh said the country’s objective was not war but the promotion of global peace and stability. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he clarified that it demonstrated how India would respond decisively to any threat to its national security.

Singh added that India was strengthening maritime partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region and warned that forces acting against India’s interests would receive an appropriate response whenever necessary.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a critical new nerve-centre for the country’s defence infrastructure, Singh said the state had a strategic role in air, water, land, and the unmanned domain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In Puttaparthi, we laid the foundation stone for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). In the Anakapalli district, the foundation stone for a new Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) was also laid,” he said.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a key hub for India’s maritime security architecture. Efforts are underway to transform Kurnool into one of the country’s leading drone hubs, he said.

Congratulating Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the Indian Navy, the crew of INS Mahendragiri and the people of the country, Singh said the warship reflected India’s growing defence manufacturing capability and commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).