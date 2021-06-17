Defence minister Rajnath says Yogi Adityanath’s commitment can't be questioned

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s integrity cannot be questioned as he worked for the state even when he was infected by Covid-19, according to LiveHindustan. Rajnath's response came after the Union defence minister was asked regarding the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh goes into elections next year.

The defence minister also quashed the criticism levelled at the BJP government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis and said that they have always questioned the government’s work. Rajnath Singh on Thursday also in a veiled message to China said that India is peace-loving but it can reply to aggression when required. “We seek world peace (but) if someone shows us an aggressive attitude, we will respond. Last year in Galwan Valley, our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in line of duty. I salute all brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the nation,” Rajnath Singh said while dedicating 12 strategic roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the nation in Arunachal’s Kimin.

Rajnath Singh also said that the government is committed to the growth of the northeastern region. “The development of the region remained stagnant after independence. However, after the NDA came to power in 2014, the region witnessed accelerated development. There are many challenges due to its close proximity with foreign countries,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister earlier this month met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and president Ram Nath Kovind after reports of friction in the party but the discussions were mostly concentrated on the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.