Defence minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

The Amarnath cave is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and hundreds of thousands of devotees make an annual pilgrimage to it across challenging mountainous terrain.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Defence minister Rajnasth Singh's trip to the holy cave comes on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir
Defence minister Rajnasth Singh’s trip to the holy cave comes on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir(PTI file photo)
         

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers.

Singh spent about an hour at the temple complex there.

The Amarnath cave is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and hundreds of thousands of devotees make an annual pilgrimage to it across challenging mountainous terrain.

His trip to the holy cave comes on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass, officials said.

He asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any “misadventure” by Pakistan.

At a high-level meeting, the defence minister had also asked the armed forces to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

