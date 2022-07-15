Defence ministry sets up panel for performance, efficiency audit

The Union defence ministry on Friday set up an apex committee to conduct “performance and efficiency” audits of the armed forces. The audit is expected to provide valuable inputs, including any specific shortcomings to the top level of the ministry.

“This kind of audit is expected to provide valuable inputs to the top management of the ministry of specific shortcomings, if any, in planning and execution of projects, and suggest systemic improvements in internal controls, soundness of financial procedures, identification of risk factors, etc,” the defence ministry statement read.

As per the statement, the broad areas included under the audit comprise capital procurement, provisioning, logistics, inventory levels, maintenance of platforms/ assets, role and performance of Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) among other things.

The ministry added that this newly introduced audit is a “major shift” from the existing transaction-based compliance audit, which will aim to enhance overall efficiency.The committee, headed by the defence secretary, will advise Union minister Rajnath Singh on measures for overall improvement in strengthening of internal oversight and risk management framework in various aspects of functioning of the ministry.

The panel includes the vice chiefs of the army, navy and air force; Secretary of Defence (Finance); Chief Integrated Staff Committee; Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA); Director General (Acquisition) and other senior officials of the ministry and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).