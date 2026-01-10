Delay in release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan turns into political slugfest in poll-bound Tamil Nadu: ‘Stalin has no moral…’

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan targeted Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday over his remarks regarding the delay in the release of the censor certification for actor-turned-politician Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Tamil Nadu CM had become “jittery”. (X/ @DrTamilisai4BJP)

Soundararajan said DMK chief Stalin and the Congress do not have the moral standing to criticise the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), news agency ANI reported. "Tamil Nadu CM has no moral responsibility to talk about incidents like the central censor board because it is an independent body” Soundararajan said.

The BJP leader cited DMK's allegedly unfair arrests of YouTubers, and the Congress's “stifling freedom of expression” during the Emergency (1975–77) .

CM Stalin had condemned the CBFC, calling it a “new weapon” of the BJP government similar to CBI or ED.

The release of Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay’s anticipated film and his final one before his full-fledged entry into politics, is delayed amid an unresolved standoff with the CBFC.

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16 certification for the film, days after the makers postponed its theatrical release. But the CBFC certificate is not yet in. The HC had heard arguments on CBFC's decision to halt the certification process after a complaint raised by a member from the examining committee, despite the panel earlier recommending clearance with cuts.

The film reportedly carried politically sensitive dialogues targeting both the state and central governments, among other references that were seen as objectionable, plus several violent scenes.

On Stalin's remarks against censorship, Soundararajan said the Tamil Nadu CM had become “jittery”.

“Even if someone posts something against him on YouTube, he/she is being arrested. An elderly woman was criticising the CM's poster. They are looking to arrest her. It is suppression of freedom of speech,” Soundararajan claimed.

She further alleged that the Opposition blamed the Centre for everything, “whether its raining or drought".

“People won't believe them like this,” the BJP leader added.