Why Vijay's Jana Nayagan won't release tomorrow as scheduled? Censor row explained

The release of Jana Nayagan, actor-politician Vijay’s much-anticipated big-budget film, has been postponed amid an escalating controversy over its censor certification, triggering sharp political reactions and legal scrutiny just days before its scheduled theatrical debut. Jana Nayagan is being touted as Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry. (Instagram/@jananayaganfilm)

The film, which was slated for a January 9 release, was deferred due to what producers described as “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”

Production house KVN Productions said the decision was taken with a “heavy heart”, acknowledging the intense anticipation around the project, widely believed to be Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics.

The postponement comes against the backdrop of an unresolved standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by the producers seeking a direction to grant the film a ‘UA 16+’ certificate.

The court heard arguments over the CBFC's decision to halt the certification process after a complaint was raised by a member of the examining committee, despite the panel earlier recommending clearance with cuts.

Snowballs into political row As the legal uncertainty continues, the delay has snowballed into a political flashpoint. Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the film industry was being pushed into the “crosshairs” of the Centre, accusing the government of weakening freedom of speech and expression.

In a post on X, Tagore claimed that the censor board was being “weaponised” to control cinema and ideas, and argued that art was being forced to “kneel before power”.

Tagore's remarks linked the certification delay to broader concerns about institutional pressure, saying cinema did not need political clearance but constitutional protection.

Vijay's swansong? The controversy comes just months before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, due in March-April.

Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has already announced that he will contest the polls.

The film was highly publicised as Vijay's final film before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections this year with TVK. Tickets were sold for as high as ₹5,000 after bookings opened in Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas, despite a delay in obtaining the censor certificate. During hearings held on January 6 and 7, the production house's counsel argued that they had ₹500 crore at stake in the film.

The certification impasse has also disrupted the film's global rollout. Overseas distributors in the UK, North America, Canada and Malaysia have confirmed the postponement, as CBFC clearance for the Tamil version is mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be approved.

About Jana Nayagan Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana, Jana Nayagan features Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With the court verdict awaited and political rhetoric intensifying, the fate of Jana Nayagan now rests on the outcome of the certification battle, leaving fans, exhibitors and distributors across countries in limbo as they await clarity and a fresh release date.