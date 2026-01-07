Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay film grosses ₹50 crore worldwide amid likely postponement, 2L tickets sold in India

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, faced a setback in the Madras High Court on Wednesday when the judgment was deferred on the producer's plea against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite this, and given the limited rollout the film has had in India and overseas, it has already grossed ₹50 crore in pre-sales amid a likely postponement. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Madras High Court reserves order on release of Vijay film, see key takeaways from latest hearing) Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay will be seen on the silver screen one last time before he ventures into politics.

Jana Nayagan's advance booking registers ₹ 50 crore worldwide Jana Nayagan was projected to have one of the biggest openings in Tamil film history, as the film grossed ₹50 crore worldwide in pre-sales, surpassing ₹32 crore for its opening day alone. The film’s performance in Malaysia, where the pre-release event was held, was also going well. Within the first one and a half hours of the booking opening, trade sources indicate that the film sold more than 90,000 tickets, bringing in over RM 2.1 million. It was expected to overtake Vijay’s 2023 film Leo, which sold 108,000 tickets in the region, the highest for a Tamil film. The censor in the country also granted the film a ‘16’ certificate.

Bookings in India off to flying start despite censor issues with CBFC According to trade website Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has already sold 2,93,708 tickets in India for 2400 shows. The film has collected ₹7.7 crore in pre-sales without blocked seats, making the most of its money in Tamil than in Hindi. The film has already collected ₹7.69 crore in Tamil and ₹22 lakh in Hindi by 6 PM on January 7. Bookings for the film have only been rolled out in limited regions, including Karnataka and Kerala. But, given the latest hearing at the Madras HC, the film’s initial release date of January 9 hangs in the balance. BookMyShow has also pulled out shows in Chennai after the hearing.