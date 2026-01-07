Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay film grosses ₹50 crore worldwide amid likely postponement, 2L tickets sold in India
Jana Nayagan advance booking: Even as Vijay's final film faced a setback at the Madras HC on Wednesday, the film's tickets are selling like hot cakes.
Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, faced a setback in the Madras High Court on Wednesday when the judgment was deferred on the producer's plea against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite this, and given the limited rollout the film has had in India and overseas, it has already grossed ₹50 crore in pre-sales amid a likely postponement. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Madras High Court reserves order on release of Vijay film, see key takeaways from latest hearing)
Jana Nayagan's advance booking registers ₹50 crore worldwide
Jana Nayagan was projected to have one of the biggest openings in Tamil film history, as the film grossed ₹50 crore worldwide in pre-sales, surpassing ₹32 crore for its opening day alone. The film’s performance in Malaysia, where the pre-release event was held, was also going well. Within the first one and a half hours of the booking opening, trade sources indicate that the film sold more than 90,000 tickets, bringing in over RM 2.1 million. It was expected to overtake Vijay’s 2023 film Leo, which sold 108,000 tickets in the region, the highest for a Tamil film. The censor in the country also granted the film a ‘16’ certificate.
Bookings in India off to flying start despite censor issues with CBFC
According to trade website Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has already sold 2,93,708 tickets in India for 2400 shows. The film has collected ₹7.7 crore in pre-sales without blocked seats, making the most of its money in Tamil than in Hindi. The film has already collected ₹7.69 crore in Tamil and ₹22 lakh in Hindi by 6 PM on January 7. Bookings for the film have only been rolled out in limited regions, including Karnataka and Kerala. But, given the latest hearing at the Madras HC, the film’s initial release date of January 9 hangs in the balance. BookMyShow has also pulled out shows in Chennai after the hearing.
About Jana Nayagan
H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film is produced by KVN Productions, which approached the HC over the delay in certification by the CBFC. It is unlikely that the film will be released as planned, given that the court has reserved judgment on January 7. A confirmation from the production house on the film’s release date is awaited.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.