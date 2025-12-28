Vijay skirts 'no politics' directive at Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia, says he 'gave up cinema for the people'

Over a lakh people turned up at the much-awaited audio launch of Jana Nayagan, the final film of Tamil superstar Vijay, held in Malaysia on Saturday. Dubbed Thalapathy Thiruvizha, the grand event saw tributes to the actor from the cast and crew, as well as an emotional speech from the man himself. And even though there was a strict ‘no politics’ directive from the Malaysian government, Vijay managed to sneak in a line or two about his upcoming political career. Vijay at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Vijay talks about giving up cinema

At the audio launch, Vijay reiterated that he had decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans, who had offered him everything, including a 'kottai' (fort). In Tamil Nadu, the word 'Kottai' (meaning fort) symbolises someone's bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," Vijay said.

Jana Nayagan audio launch

The event was held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, and was attended by one lakh fans, entering the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia is the home of the second-largest Tamil diaspora in the world. Talking to his fans there, Vijay said from the stage, “If you want to succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only when there's a strong enemy, you become stronger. So, in 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready to welcome it for the people. Thank you, Malaysia."

The event featured live performances and emotional speeches amid tightened security and a strict no-politics directive from Malaysian police. However, Vijay managed to discuss his career, albeit in a veiled manner.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Naren. The film releases worldwide on January 9, 2026, for Pongal. It will be Vijay’s final film before he focuses on his political career as the head of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party.