UK censor board clears Vijay's Jana Nayagan for release amid CBFC troubles in India; film has ‘blood, sexual violence’

As per the BBFC, Jana Nayagan has everything from beheadings to gunfights as the film explores the topics of terrorism, drug trafficking and violence against women. The censor board even pointed out the use of ‘improvised weapons’ apart from characters threatened with guns or knives and being kidnapped. A scene implies that a man watches pornography on his phone, and bags of ‘white powder’ are visible in scenes referencing drug trafficking. A man briefly contemplates suicide, and bloodied corpses are shown in detail after a terrorist attack.

The BBFC rated Jana Nayagan ‘15’ for ‘strong bloody violence, injury detail, sexual violence references’. The film’s synopsis on the website reads: “In this action thriller, a man takes on corrupt officials and an arms dealer hell-bent on sowing chaos and division.” The film was rated 4/5 on violence, sexual violence, sexual threat and injury detail, getting 3/5 for threat and horror, sex, discrimination, drugs, suicide and self-harm. The film was classified on January 6, 2026.

The team behind actor-politician Vijay ’s final film, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, is jumping through hoops to obtain clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its scheduled release on January 9. Meanwhile, even as the team awaits a solution at the hearing in the Madras High Court on Wednesday, the British Board of Film Classification ( BBFC ) has cleared the film for release in the UK. (Also Read: Madras HC questions urgency in Vijay's Jana Nayagan release, makers say ₹500 crore at stake: CBFC issue explained )

“The film deals with themes of terrorism, including depictions of terrorist attacks and their aftermath. Bereavement and grief are portrayed following deaths,” reads a portion of the described violence in the film, adding, “There are scenes depicting racial discrimination, including a militia group firing at targets labeled 'Indians.' References are made to terrorist groups planning attacks, and villains attempting to create division based on race, caste, and religion.”

Jana Nayagan also depicts sexual violence where a ‘young woman is thrown from a moving vehicle after an implied sexual assault’. A police officer falsely arrests a woman in another ‘sexually threatening scene’. The censor also mentioned a scene where a man speaks to school children about sexual violence, encouraging them to report inappropriate touching.

Troubles with CBFC in India Meanwhile, in India, KVN Productions filed a petition in the Madras High Court this week to expedite the certification process after receiving an email on January 5 stating that the film had been forwarded to an examining committee. This happened after the CBFC claimed to have received a complaint that claimed the film ‘hurts religious sentiments.’

The producers claim that the censor board had already viewed the film on December 19, 2025, and verbally indicated that it would be given a UA 16+ certificate. The makers had also complied with the cuts and modifications asked for. The court has asked the censor board to submit the complaint causing the delay, despite questioning the producers' urgency to release the film on January 9. The producers informed the court that there was ₹500 crore at stake.