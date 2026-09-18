Delhi: 2 restaurant staffers held for extorting man lured through WhatsApp

Two men were arrested in connection with an alleged extortion case involving a 28-year-old man who was allegedly lured to a restaurant in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar by a woman he met through WhatsApp, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Arshadullah Alam (28) and Aman Gujja (28), both employees of the restaurant.

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The accused were identified as Mohammad Arshadullah Alam (28) and Aman Gujja (28), both employees of the restaurant.

According to the police, they allegedly extorted ₹25,000 from the victim against an inflated bill of ₹21,000. They also threatened him with consequences if he approached the police and demanded another ₹25,000.

Police said the woman who allegedly lured the victim is absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the Anand Vihar police station received information about the incident on September 14.

Police said the 28-year-old complainant, Ramkrishan, told them that an unknown woman contacted him through WhatsApp and asked him to meet her at Karkardooma metro station. She then took him to Keasar Fine Dining in Anand Vihar.

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{{^usCountry}} At the restaurant, the accused presented the victim with a bill of around ₹21,000. When he hesitated to pay, he was allegedly threatened and assaulted, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the restaurant, the accused presented the victim with a bill of around ₹21,000. When he hesitated to pay, he was allegedly threatened and assaulted, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complainant’s statement, he paid ₹8,000 in cash and ₹6,000 through UPI to an account in the name of Arun Kumar Sharma. The accused allegedly took his ATM card and PIN and withdrew another ₹11,000.

A case of extortion and common intention was registered under Sections 308 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Anand Vihar police station.

Police said CCTV footage and the complainant’s identification helped them trace the two accused, who were arrested on the day the incident was reported.

During interrogation, Aman disclosed that he worked as a bouncer at the restaurant, while Alam worked as an organiser. Police said both allegedly participated in assaulting and extorting the victim.

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The DCP said the woman fled before the police arrived. Her mobile phone details are being verified, and efforts are underway to arrest her.

HT tried to contact Kesar Fine Dining on the contact mobile number available online. However, the number was found to be switched off.

According to the DCP, the accused worked with the woman, who contacted potential victims through WhatsApp and lured them to the restaurant. The accused would allegedly present the victims with an inflated bill and intimidate or assault them when they resisted payment.

“Investigation is continuing, including checks into the accused’s financial transactions and ATM withdrawals,” the DCP added.