Delhi: 20-year-old man's partially burnt body, abandoned motorcycle found in Narela jungle

A 20-year-old man was found dead, and his partially burnt body was recovered from a jungle area near the Narela-Bawana flyover in Outer North Delhi on Sunday, police said. A PCR call was received at 7.30 AM at the Narela police station regarding a body (PTI/ Representational)

A PCR call was received at 7.30 AM at the Narela police station regarding a body lying behind a school, they said.

"A team was rushed to the spot and found the dead body of a man lying around 10 metres inside the jungle, behind the school and close to the flyover," a police officer said.

He said the body was partially burnt, suggesting an attempt was made to destroy evidence after the man was killed.

"Around 150 metres away from the body, a motorcycle was also found abandoned. A crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to inspect the spot," he added.

After local inquiries, the man was identified as Kapil Dahiya alias Kartik, from Swatantra Nagar in Narela. He was around 20 years old, police said.

"We have registered a case of murder. Multiple angles, including personal enmity, are being looked into. The investigation is underway to identify and nab the culprits," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the movement of the man and any suspects.

Efforts are on to ascertain the sequence of events, police said.