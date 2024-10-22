Delhi air pollution: AQI hits ‘very poor’ category as smog engulfs NCR; GRAP stage II measures implemented

Delhi air pollution: As Delhi struggled with air pollution on Tuesday, the national capital's average air quality index (AQI) surpassed 310, categorising it as ‘very poor’ and prompting the enforcement of GRAP Stage II. Placards being held during the launch of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign' to curb air pollution at ITO crossing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

A layer of smog engulfed Delhi and surrounding areas, including Noida, on Tuesday morning, even as the air quality plummeted to the ‘very poor’ category.

The second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi, banning the use of coal and firewood—including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries—as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services).

GRAP is a set of measures to fight air pollution in Delhi and nearby areas, based on how bad the situation is.

It divides the air quality in the Delhi-NCR into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).

Meanwhile, out of 36 monitoring stations in the city, 26 are in the red zone, with the AQI recorded in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

These stations include Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, and others.

Factors contributing significantly to pollution include transportation, stubble burning, and dust pollution, with emissions from transportation accounting for approximately 10.9 percent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Moreover, farm fires are also a contributing factor, with 65 reported in Punjab, two in Haryana, and 25 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data from Monday.

During the winter months, Delhi faces severe pollution due to a combination of factors, including low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels, and pollution particles that serve as surfaces for condensation.

As winter approaches, residents of Delhi are starting to experience a slight chill in the mornings and evenings, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, two degrees above normal, according to the weather department.

The weather department has forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively for Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



With PTI inputs