Delhi airport installs e-boarding gates. Here's how it will work

The Delhi airport has installed e-boarding gates across all three terminals for contactless and seamless travelling amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it has rolled out the e-boarding facility for department passengers across all flights. The gates have been set up at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 and the installation at Terminal 1 is underway.

The contactless e-gates, empowered by touchless technologies and boarding card scanners, allow passengers to flash their physical or e-boarding cards and verify their flight details. After the verification process at the e-gates, the air travellers can proceed to security checks. Passengers carrying wide luggage or reduced mobility (PRM) can pass through it easily, and those carrying only hand baggage can walk through the normal lane e-gates, according to the company.

“Passengers who have verified their boarding passes by scanning at the e-gates can simply walk past the e-boarding gates for security checks and then board a flight without having to show their documents again," said DIAL.

The company said e-boarding gates have reduced the transaction time by 50 per cent which has resulted in lower queues. Apart from shortening the boarding time, it also allows people to avoid touching facility surfaces and people to people interaction in line with Covid protocol.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL CEO, said that the company is in constant pursuit of enhancing the passenger experience, reported ANI.

“Though, the onset of the global pandemic has made it more challenging to meet the travelers' expectations as health and safety concerns have increased. DIAL has responded to the challenge and set a benchmark with several innovative solutions in place, e-boarding gates being one of the unique technological solutions installed at the airport. The in-house team of DIAL performed several trials at Delhi Airport, keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines issued by various government agencies. Our sole aim is to keep our passengers safe at any cost," ANI quoted Jaipuriar as saying.

(With agency inputs)

