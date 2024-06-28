Delhi airport roof collapse: DGCA to examine structure, submit report to aviation minister

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took note of the roof collapse incident at Delhi airport’s terminal 1 and said it will get the structure examined after the incident left one person dead and several others injured, two civil aviation ministry officials said on Friday. Crushed vehicles under a portion of a collapsed roof at the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Torrential rainfall earlier in the day allegedly caused the roof to collapse, crushing several vehicles at the Indira Gandhi International airport around 5am.

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other ministry officials, visited the site of the incident, and ordered the airport operator to inspect the terminal building.

Speaking to media persons, Naidu said the terminal has been temporarily shut for operations till tomorrow.

“All arrival and departure of SpiceJet flights from Terminal 1 have been shifted to T3 and all arrival and departure of IndiGo from T1 are being distributed between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3,” a Delhi Airport International Ltd (DIAL) spokesperson said.

The portion of the roof that collapsed in the morning was constructed in 2009. The expanded terminal 1 is currently undergoing mandatory checks after which it is expected to be operational in the coming month. Currently, only IndiGo and SpiceJet operate from T1.

“This structure that collapsed is not a part of the expanded terminal that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. We have asked DIAL to conduct a verification from their side. But we are not leaving it to them, the DGCA will also supervise the inspection and give us a report,” Naidu said.

“Since it is monsoon season, all the airports with civil structures will be looked at again and we will do thorough checks at such airports,” the minister said.

Naidu has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the kin of the deceased, while the injured will be given ₹3 lakh each.