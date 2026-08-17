Delhi airport to consult stakeholders on its Master Plan 2036 prior to AAI submission

Delhi airport is set to take a key step towards expanding its annual passenger-handling capacity to 125 million, with airlines and other airport stakeholders scheduled to meet this week to discuss its proposed 10-year master plan.

It will serve as the blueprint for the airport’s infrastructure and capacity requirements till 2036. (HT Photo)

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“The Airport Users Consultative Committee (AUCC) meeting that is to be held on August 18 will have airlines, ground handlers and other stakeholders before the master plan is finalised,” an official aware of the development said.

It will serve as the blueprint for the airport’s infrastructure and capacity requirements till 2036.

“Under the proposed master plan, this is expected to rise to 116 million by April 2030 and eventually to 125 million, the official said.

To be sure, Delhi airport currently has an annual passenger handling capacity of 106 million.

The new capacity will be created by constructing a new pier E at T3 of the airport. The airport will be proposing to add 10 million capacity by 2030, people aware of the development said.

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{{^usCountry}} A second official said, “The upcoming consultation is an important step towards finalising the plan, and discussions will be held as airlines need to factor in the airport’s future capacity, aircraft movements and passenger-handling capabilities into their operational planning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second official said, “The upcoming consultation is an important step towards finalising the plan, and discussions will be held as airlines need to factor in the airport’s future capacity, aircraft movements and passenger-handling capabilities into their operational planning.” {{/usCountry}}

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Once stakeholder feedback is assessed, the master plan is expected to be submitted to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“ If there are no significant changes, the process could be completed within about a month,” the second official added.

The airport handled around 6 million passengers in July, 3.7% higher than the corresponding month last year.