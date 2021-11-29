Delhi and parts of north India may see rain, overall change in weather soon: IMD

The weather body on Monday predicted rainfall in the next few days in parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, due to a depression.

A senior scientist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2.

RK Jenamani, the IMD official, said Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand might experience rainfall and the overall weather would undergo many changes.

He further said western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan belt and central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2.

The downpour in north India may help bring about a change in pollution levels in the region.

The national capital that saw a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning recorded the air quality in the severe category at 406.

