Delhi AQI remains ‘poor’, Anand Vihar 'severe' as doctors warn of health implications

The overall 24-hour average air quality of the national capital was recorded as 275 a day earlier on Friday at 4pm, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second day on Saturday. The AQI was recorded as 257 at 8 am on October 25, days after Diwali celebrations in the city led to a spike in smog and air pollution.

‘Poor’ air quality in Delhi-NCR In the Delhi NCR area, the AQI was recorded at 330 in Sector 51 of Gurugram, 229 in Faridabad and 300 in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. In Noida, the AQI stood at 307 and 263 in Meerut. Overall, major NCR areas showed ‘poor’ air quality.

The city on Thursday saw improved air quality; however, a layer of smog was still visible in the morning across Delhi.

With the city's air quality remaining in the "poor" category, people in Delhi are rushing to stock up on air purifiers and masks, leading to a 60–70 per cent jump in sales, news agency PTI reported, citing traders.

Doctors warn of health implications Meanwhile, doctors also warned of the serious health implications of air pollution. Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria cautioned residents about the health implications, urging them to take preventive measures to minimise exposure.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said, “The current high levels of air pollution, indicated by poor AQI, are leading to acute health effects, particularly among individuals with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children.” He stated that these sections are experiencing increased chest discomfort, breathing difficulty, cough, and worsening of pre-existing conditions.

The city also recorded its lowest minimum temperature in October in the last two years, on Thursday night, with the temperature dropping to a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperature in Delhi settled at 17 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, marking the lowest temperature this season so far.