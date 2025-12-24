New Delhi, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday and apprised her about the key reforms undertaken at the legislative assembly. Delhi Assembly speaker calls on Prez Murmu

According to a statement from the Delhi Assembly, Gupta informed the President about implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application, enabling the legislative assembly to function as a fully digital and paperless House.

He also apprised Murmu about other reforms including audit strengthening, transition to a solar-powered green legislature, and sustained efforts to develop the assembly as a heritage site, the statement said.

The Delhi Assembly speaker earlier in the day also interacted with 40 youths from various parts of Rajasthan, visiting the national capital under the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme.

The programme was organised by MYBharat, Office of the District Youth Officer, Southwest Delhi, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

As part of the visit, participants watched a documentary on Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian elected speaker, and interacted with Gupta.

Gupta explained to the youngsters that the evolution of democracy, contrasting earlier monarchic systems with modern parliamentary democracy, in which citizens elect their representatives and governments serve as servants of the people.

Highlighting the historic significance of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Gupta described it as a living heritage site with a history spanning 113 years.

He recalled that following the shifting of the capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, legislative proceedings began in this building in 1912.

He noted that eminent leaders such as Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Mohan Malaviya and Shri Veer Vithalbhai Patel were associated with this House, and that debates and struggles within its walls played a crucial role in India’s freedom movement, the statement said.

The delegation was also given a guided tour of the House, it added.

