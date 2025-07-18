Search
Delhi: Authorities carry out demolition drive in Jamia Nagar area

Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 11:42 pm IST

Demolition drives have become more frequent in recent weeks, with similar actions earlier at Bhoomiheen Camp and the Madrasi Camp area. 

Authorities carried out a demolition drive in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar area amid heavy police deployment on Friday, officials said.

A demolition drive is ongoing in Jamia Nagar, where more than 100 police personnel are deployed. (Pic used for representation)(ANI file)
"A demolition drive is ongoing in Jamia Nagar, where more than 100 police personnel are deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

In the last few weeks the frequency of demolition drives has increased, earlier similar drives have been carried out at Bhoomiheen Camp and the Madrasi Camp area.

