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Delhi bus gang rape case sparks outrage among Ludhiana college students

Government College for Girls student Neha said, women should be able to travel freely and feel secure in public spaces

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:03 am IST
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The recent alleged gang rape incident inside a sleeper bus in Delhi has triggered outrage and concern among college students in Ludhiana, with many questioning the continued failure of society and authorities to ensure women’s safety despite repeated incidents across the country.

The students also pointed out that many women hesitate to report harassment or abuse due to fear of social stigma and victim-blaming. (HT File)

Students from various educational institutions expressed anger over crimes against women and demanded stricter punishment, faster justice and stronger awareness regarding consent and respect for women.

Government College for Girls student Neha said, women should be able to travel freely and feel secure in public spaces, but fear continues to dominate their daily lives. “What is our education system teaching students if women still cannot move freely and safely on campuses without being stared at or judged?” she questioned.

She further said society often focuses on questioning women over their clothing, behaviour and lifestyle instead of holding criminals accountable for their actions.

“The mindset towards survivors needs to change. Victims require support and justice, not blame and character judgment,” she added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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