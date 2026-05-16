Delhi bus gang rape case sparks outrage among Ludhiana college students

The recent alleged gang rape incident inside a sleeper bus in Delhi has triggered outrage and concern among college students in Ludhiana, with many questioning the continued failure of society and authorities to ensure women’s safety despite repeated incidents across the country.

The students also pointed out that many women hesitate to report harassment or abuse due to fear of social stigma and victim-blaming. (HT File)

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Students from various educational institutions expressed anger over crimes against women and demanded stricter punishment, faster justice and stronger awareness regarding consent and respect for women.

Government College for Girls student Neha said, women should be able to travel freely and feel secure in public spaces, but fear continues to dominate their daily lives. “What is our education system teaching students if women still cannot move freely and safely on campuses without being stared at or judged?” she questioned.

She further said society often focuses on questioning women over their clothing, behaviour and lifestyle instead of holding criminals accountable for their actions.

“The mindset towards survivors needs to change. Victims require support and justice, not blame and character judgment,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Simarleen Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Gagan and Muskan, students from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU), journalism department, also voiced concern over the increasing incidents of violence against women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simarleen Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Gagan and Muskan, students from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU), journalism department, also voiced concern over the increasing incidents of violence against women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The students stressed that awareness regarding consent, personal boundaries and respect for women must become a core part of education and social behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students stressed that awareness regarding consent, personal boundaries and respect for women must become a core part of education and social behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another student, Tanmeet, said such crimes continue because offenders do not fear consequences. “Why is immediate and strict action still missing in such sensitive cases? Until punishment becomes swift and certain, such incidents will continue,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another student, Tanmeet, said such crimes continue because offenders do not fear consequences. “Why is immediate and strict action still missing in such sensitive cases? Until punishment becomes swift and certain, such incidents will continue,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The students also pointed out that many women hesitate to report harassment or abuse due to fear of social stigma and victim-blaming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students also pointed out that many women hesitate to report harassment or abuse due to fear of social stigma and victim-blaming. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling for systemic reforms, the students demanded stronger implementation of laws, faster judicial processes and large-scale awareness campaigns to create an environment where women can travel, study and work without fear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for systemic reforms, the students demanded stronger implementation of laws, faster judicial processes and large-scale awareness campaigns to create an environment where women can travel, study and work without fear. {{/usCountry}}

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