Picked, gangraped, abandoned: Delhi woman's horror in moving bus; conductor, driver held

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh area late Monday night, police officers aware of the investigation said on Thursday adding that the two accused have been arrested. Investigators have seized the Bihar-registered sleeper bus and are examining CCTV footage along its route. (HT Photo)

Police said the woman, who works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives with her family in Pitampura, was returning home after work when the incident took place near the B-block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar area.

According to the woman’s complaint, she had travelled part of the route in an e-rickshaw before continuing on foot. A sleeper bus stopped near the bus stand. The survivor told police that when she asked a man standing near the bus about the time, he gestured towards her to come closer after which he pulled her inside the bus.

The woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her inside the moving bus while it travelled for several kilometres towards Nangloi. Police said the bus eventually stopped near Nangloi Metro station, where the woman was abandoned by the accused.

The woman contacted police after which they reached the spot. Police said the survivor underwent medical examination at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and a first information report (FIR) under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 was registered.

Investigators have seized the Bihar-registered sleeper bus and are examining CCTV footage along its route. Forensic experts were also called to collect evidence from inside the vehicle, officers said.

A police officer said the bus had curtains covering the windows, making it difficult for outsiders to see inside.

The accused identified as driver Umesh and conductor Ramendra have been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, police said.