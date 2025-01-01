Menu Explore
Delhi businessman dies by suicide amid ongoing divorce case with wife

ANI |
Jan 01, 2025 01:03 PM IST

A Delhi business owner, Puneet Khurana, died by suicide amid a divorce case with his wife. Police report he hung himself at home

A business owner in Delhi allegedly died by suicide amid an ongoing divorce case with his wife, the police said.

A Delhi businessman allegedly committed suicide when his wife and he were still going through a divorce.(PTI/representational)
The deceased has been identified as Puneet Khurana.

The incident took place in the Model Town area of Delhi on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the man died by hanging himself in his house. The family of the deceased alleges that Puneet was upset with his wife amid their ongoing divorce case.

According to the family, Puneet last spoke to his wife over the phone before the incident, and the conversation was about their bakery business, in which Puneet and his wife are partners.

Puneet's family has alleged that during the conversation over the phone, Puneet's wife said that he couldn't separate her from the business despite the ongoing divorce case.

The police had also recovered Puneet's phone and will be questioning his wife on this matter.

Police are investigating the allegations.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On