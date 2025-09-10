Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Delhi cab driver held for masturbating in front of woman during ride

Published on: Sept 10, 2025 11:21 pm IST

The accused was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the student who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Delhi Police have arrested a cab driver for engaging in an obscene act. The cab driver was allegedly masturbating while driving in the presence of a female student passenger in the Maurice Nagar area of New Delhi.

Police also seized the cab of the accused driver, identified as Lom Shankar. (Representational image/Unsplash)
The accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the student who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the car has been seized as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police said, "A cab driver, Lom Shankar, was arrested by the Police for allegedly masturbating while driving the car, with a female student present as the passenger. The action was taken based on the complaint of the student. The cab has been seized. The incident occurred in the Maurice Nagar area".

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera. The arrest was made by the staff of PS Kishangarh, South West District, a Delhi police statement read.

The accused was identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession.

The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh."During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement.

Police added, “The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification.”

News / India News / Delhi cab driver held for masturbating in front of woman during ride
