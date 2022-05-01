Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend Twenty20 rally in Kochi on May 15

Thiruvananthapuram: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending a rally of independent political outfit, Twenty20, in Kochi on May 15, its chairman Sabu Jacob said on Sunday.

The Delhi CM is visiting as a guest to the party function, Jacob said. When asked about a possible political understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said they are yet to talk about such matters.

“We invited him and he accepted our invitation. We are planning a big rally in Kizhakambalam on May 15 in which we expect at least 50,000 people. He will be our chief guest,” he said.

After its emphatic win in Punjab two months ago, there are reports that AAP is on an expansion spree and party insiders said Gujarat and Kerala top the party’s list. They said the party can make space for itself in the state as many people are dissatisfied with the stagnant bipolar political system and the BJP is a distant third in the state. Though AAP has a unit in Kerala, it is not that active and it needs an impetus and Twentry20 will be an ideal partner for this, they said.

Twenty20 is a political party floated by a corporate house (apparel giant) Kitex Group that swept to power in a tiny village Kizakambalam for the first time in the 2015 local body polls and repeated its winning streak in 2020 also. For a politically-informed state, its victory was hard to digest and many dubbed it as a major irritant in the vibrant political climate of the state.

Though villagers are happy, politicians are not amused and there were many attempts to run it down but it withstood the pressure. In the last assembly elections its candidates managed a good percentage of votes in two seats in Ernakulam district. Its chairman Sabu Jacob was in the news last year after he shifted base to Telangana alleging harassment by the government. In February, one of its workers CK Deepu died in an attack allegedly done by CPI(M) workers.

