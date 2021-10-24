Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on October 26

Kejriwal will reach Sultanpur district on October 25 and go to Ayodhya from there the next day. He will also visit the historic Hanuman Garhi temple in the pilgrim town.
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26 on his maiden visit to the temple town, a party spokesperson said on Saturday. Kejriwal will also visit the historic Hanuman Garhi temple in the pilgrim town.

Vaibhav Maheshwari, state spokesperson for the party, on Saturday said the Delhi chief minister will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from October 25. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya, added Maheshwari.

Kejriwal will reach Sultanpur district on October 25 and go to Ayodhya from there the next day.

Sanjay Singh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the party, will accompany the Delhi chief minister. AAP has already announced it will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls due to be held early next year. On September 14, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh took out a “tiranga yatra” in Ayodhya, giving a call to establish Ram Rajya and equating it with true nationalism and communal harmony.

With Uttar Pradesh assembly polls just few months away, political parties have made it a point to organise a political event in Ayodhya.

Union minority affairs minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the AAP convenor over the proposed Ayodhya visit.

“When elections are around the corner, people want to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Some will visit Lord Ram’s temple while some will visit other temples. These people are neither going to be blessed by the voters nor by God,” Naqvi said according to news agency ANI.

