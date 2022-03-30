Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house attacked by ‘BJP workers’ over remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house was 'attacked by goons of the BJP', deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed Wednesday. Sisodia blamed 'anti-social elements' and alleged that security barriers and a CCTV camera at Kejriwal's residence had been vandalised.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party also tweeted about the alleged attack, claiming 'BJP goons' had broken CCTV cameras and security barriers 'in the presence of Delhi Police'. Similar claims were made and tweets posted by AAP leaders.

The AAP later released what it called ‘raw CCTV footage’. The 35-second clip (which doesn't seem to have audio) shows around two dozen men walking up to the gates and knocking down a security barrier in the process.

A lone security officer outside the gate tries to get them to leave but backs off when it becomes clear he is outnumbered.

As the clip plays out, the protesting group seems to slowly leave the scene.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, national secretary of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said workers and leaders of the organisation had staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.

"We were stopped by police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released," Bagga told PTI.

Delhi Police has issued a statement saying that 'around 1 pm some protestors breached two barricades and reached the chief minister's house where they created ruckus, shouted slogans... They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint at the door... a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised and a CCTV camera."

The police said they acted 'immediately' to remove the protesters and had detained around 70 people. Legal action is being initiated, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (Delhi North), said.

The police said the protest was over Kejriwal's remarks about The Kashmir Files.

Last week Kejriwal, during a speech in the assembly, accused BJP leaders of promoting The Kashmir Files. Kejriwal asked the film makers to upload the movie on YouTube if they wanted it to be viewed for free.

"They (BJP) are demanding the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it. Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you have been sticking posters of the film."

BJP leaders and workers have accused Kejriwal of 'mocking' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie a lie, PTI reported.

With input from PTI