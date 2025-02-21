Delhi CM Rekha Gupta responds to Atishi's ‘broken promise’ charge

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit back at ex-CM Atishi, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “breaking election promises”. Rekha Gupta at the CM Office in New Delhi on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

“The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?... We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day,” ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

“They don't have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” Gupta added.

What Atishi said?

In a video, Atishi said,"BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting ₹2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath.

In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi."

Rekha Gupta, who won the Delhi assembly election from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi on Thursday.

Gupta will have portfolios of General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments not allocated to any other ministry.