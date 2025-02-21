Atishi's ‘breaking promises’ allegation after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first Cabinet meeting

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday accused Delhi's new, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of ‘breaking its promise’ after chief minister Rekha Gupta-led cabinet, in its first meeting, passed two agenda items, which did not include the proposal to provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month, a pre-poll promise from the saffron party for Delhi's women. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference (File Photo)

The BJP has “made up its mind” to “cheat” the people, Atishi, CM Rekha Gupta's predecessor, claimed.

“The BJP had promised that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which the women of Delhi would be getting ₹2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. The women were expecting that scheme to be passed,” Atishi said in a self-made video on X.

“The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat the people,” she added.

Delhi govt approves Ayushman Bharat Scheme; to table CAG reports

Addressing a press conference after chairing her cabinet's first meeting, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the Delhi government will implement the BJP-led Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital, another pre-poll promise of the BJP.

The BJP had repeatedly targeted the previous AAP administration for not implementing the scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat, a total of ₹10 lakh health cover will be provided to each beneficiary, with the Centre and Delhi government contributing ₹5 lakh each.

The chief minister also said the government will table the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the performance of the previous administration, in the first session of the newly-constituted eighth Delhi assembly. The CAG reports were ‘blocked’ by the AAP when its was in power.

Asked about the comments made by her predecessor, the chief minister said, "It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power."

(With agency inputs)