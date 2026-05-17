Delhi CNG price raised by 1 per kg, second hike in 48 hours

Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier again in Delhi, with prices increased by ₹1 per kg on Sunday – the second hike in just two days. The back-to-back revisions are likely to impact daily commuters, especially those relying on CNG-run autos, taxis and private vehicles across the NCR region.

CNG gets costlier in Delhi as prices rise for second straight time(HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the latest hike, CNG in the national capital will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg.

The fresh increase comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the blockade of key maritime route, Strait of Hormuz.

CNG prices today in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, CNG prices had already been raised by ₹2 per kg, adding to concerns over rising transport costs in the Delhi-NCR region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, CNG prices had already been raised by ₹2 per kg, adding to concerns over rising transport costs in the Delhi-NCR region. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi have been raised by ₹3 per litre, taking the rate from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by ₹3 per litre, with prices increasing from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre. Auto, taxi rides to become costly in Delhi? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi have been raised by ₹3 per litre, taking the rate from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by ₹3 per litre, with prices increasing from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre. Auto, taxi rides to become costly in Delhi? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a letter to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had said that a fare revision would help reduce financial pressure on drivers and prevent disputes with passengers over charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had said that a fare revision would help reduce financial pressure on drivers and prevent disputes with passengers over charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The unions have demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be increased from ₹30 to ₹50, while the per-kilometre fare should be raised from ₹11 to ₹15.

They have also sought waiting charges of ₹1 per minute and an additional luggage fee of ₹25. However, they said the current night fare system, which allows a 25% surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am, should continue unchanged.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON