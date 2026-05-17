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Delhi CNG price raised by 1 per kg, second hike in 48 hours

With the latest revision, CNG will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 10:11 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier again in Delhi, with prices increased by 1 per kg on Sunday – the second hike in just two days. The back-to-back revisions are likely to impact daily commuters, especially those relying on CNG-run autos, taxis and private vehicles across the NCR region.

CNG gets costlier in Delhi as prices rise for second straight time(HT Photo)

After the latest hike, CNG in the national capital will now cost 80.09 per kg, up from 79.09 per kg.

The fresh increase comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the blockade of key maritime route, Strait of Hormuz.

CNG prices today in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities

The unions have demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be increased from 30 to 50, while the per-kilometre fare should be raised from 11 to 15.

They have also sought waiting charges of 1 per minute and an additional luggage fee of 25. However, they said the current night fare system, which allows a 25% surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am, should continue unchanged.

 
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