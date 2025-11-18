Delhi court complexes, 2 schools receive bomb threat

Court complexes in Patiala House, Saket, Rohini, and Tis Hazari were vacated for checks after they received bomb threats along with two Delhi schools early on Tuesday. Police said nothing had been found as of now, even as they had yet to declare the threats a hoax. Police said they are trying to identify the sender of the threat email. (ANI/Representative)

A police officer said, “We received an email stating bombs are planted in different courts. This included Delhi district courts and two CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar.”

The email with the ID “jaish-e-mohammad@gmx.com” around 9am said: “Good Morning India, Due to the continuous injustice to the people of Allah in Allah’s Court... this court...orders the bomb destruction of the court complex in Delhi Patiala Court. Rohini. Socket. The Dwarka court...is effective with immediate effect today. Order dated 18.112025 of the Court of Allah...” Police said they are trying to identify the sender.

A second officer said court complexes and CRPF schools are being cleared. “Bomb detection and disposal squad is checking the premises. Crime Branch teams have also been sent. Nothing has been found as of now.”

Saket Bar Association secretary advocate Anil Basoya said the court work has been suspended for two hours.

The threat email was sent days after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 killed 11 people.