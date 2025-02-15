New Delhi, A Delhi court has convicted three men of unlawful assembly and attempt to commit culpable homicide charges, saying charges against them proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Delhi court convicts 3 men for attempting to commit culpable homicide

The court, however, acquitted two others in the case giving them the benefit of reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh was hearing the case against Ravi Gupta, David Gupta, Anil Sisodiya, Kamlesh Sharma and Sheikh Sameer Ali against whom Jaitpur police had registered an FIR.

In its verdict dated February 13, the court said, "From the evidence, it is proved beyond reasonable doubt that on July 4, 2020, at about 11:30 PM, accused Ravi Gupta, David Gupta and Anil Sisodiya were members of unlawful assembly, the common object of which was to assault and cause bodily injuries to victims Suman Kumar Jha and Keshav Jha with sticks and rods."

It said that the members of unlawful assembly, in pursuance of their common object caused grievous lacerated wounds on the head and forehead of Keshav Jha and grievous multiple lacerated wounds and the face and right hand of Suman Jha.

"It is not in evidence that the members of unlawful assembly intended to kill victims Suman Jha and Keshav Jha but they intentionally caused multiple lacerated wounds on their vulnerable body parts which could likely cause their death," the court said.

It said the presence of independent public persons at the spot could not be expected as the incident occurred at night during the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and there were restrictions on public movement on roads.

The court then convicted the trio for the offences of attempting to commit culpable homicide and unlawful assembly charges.

The matter has been posted for hearing the arguments on sentencing on February 20.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted Kamlesh Sharma and Sheikh Sameer Ali giving them the benefit of reasonable doubt, saying one of the victims Keshav Jha deposed that he did not see the duo during the attack.

"In fact, in all fairness, victim Keshav Jha deposed that he had not seen accused Kamlesh and Sameer at the spot and he identified them as they were closely connected to the other accused persons," the court said.

