Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel bail pleas in chopper case
india news

Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel bail pleas in chopper case

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant relief to the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:06 AM IST
The applications said Christian Michel never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of alleged middleman Christian Michel in connection with the AgustaWestland corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant relief to the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018. The court noted that the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

In his bail applications moved in both the cases, the accused had said he was not required for the purpose of investigation, and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. The applications said the accused never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody. The 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agustawestland money laundering case christian michel
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP