Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Delhi court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Dec 21: Report

Delhi court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Dec 21: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the central probe agency on October 4. He is currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till December 21. The AAP MP had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy case, ANI reported. The court has listed hearing on Singh's bail application on Tuesday at 2 pm.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 (File Photo)

Singh was arrested by the central probe agency on October 4. He is currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail. ALSO READ: Contradictions in CBI, ED in Delhi liquor policy cases: Supreme Court

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the ED, Singh was allegedly a part of the conspiracy to collect money from liquor groups in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. The ED had told court that the AAP Rajya Sabha MP was allegedly close to now approver Dinesh Arora, who allegedly had accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proven by an analysis of call detail records. Singh allegedly received proceeds from the crime of 2 crore, as stated by the ED earlier.On December 9, Sanjay Singh had urged the court to release him as no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

"The ED has already filed its charge sheet against me after the completion of the investigation. I'm not required for the custodial interrogation any further. There is no purpose to keep me in further custody," the AAP leader's counsel was quoted by PTI as saying.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sanjay singh aam aadmi party enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP