Delhi court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Dec 21: Report

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till December 21. The AAP MP had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy case, ANI reported. The court has listed hearing on Singh's bail application on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Singh was arrested by the central probe agency on October 4. He is currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail. ALSO READ: Contradictions in CBI, ED in Delhi liquor policy cases: Supreme Court

As per the ED, Singh was allegedly a part of the conspiracy to collect money from liquor groups in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. The ED had told court that the AAP Rajya Sabha MP was allegedly close to now approver Dinesh Arora, who allegedly had accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proven by an analysis of call detail records. Singh allegedly received proceeds from the crime of ₹2 crore, as stated by the ED earlier.On December 9, Sanjay Singh had urged the court to release him as no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

"The ED has already filed its charge sheet against me after the completion of the investigation. I'm not required for the custodial interrogation any further. There is no purpose to keep me in further custody," the AAP leader's counsel was quoted by PTI as saying.

