Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in rape case
india news

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in rape case

Prince Raj, nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 against Prince Raj on the directions of a court.(PTI)

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj who had sought protection from arrest in a rape case.

Special judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on a bond of 1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

Raj, nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

In the application, Raj's advocate Nitesh Rana had claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 against Prince Raj on the directions of a court here.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has accused Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok janshakti party india news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam eviction drive violence: CM Sarma says PFI visited spot day ago

Tina Dabi, parents biggest pillar of support, says Ria Dabi on UPSC rank

Tejashwi writes letter to 33 non-BJP leaders seeking support for caste census

News updates from HT: Vaccine certificates to have birth date of fully jabbed
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP