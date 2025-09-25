Delhi court grants bail to Samir Modi in rape case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi, the 55-year-old brother of businessman Lalit Modi, in connection with a rape case lodged by a former colleague. Samir was arrested on September 19 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following the woman’s complaint. (Representative file photo)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Deepak Vats of Saket Court. A detailed order is yet to be released.

The development comes a week after the court had directed police to investigate extortion complaints filed by Samir Modi against the accuser, alleging she demanded ₹50 crore, while remanding him to two days’ custody. He was eventually sent to judicial custody after the police custody ended.

Samir was arrested on September 19 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following the woman’s complaint, in which she alleged rape on the pretext of marriage and promises of promoting her professionally.

Police had sought a three-day remand to recover electronic evidence, citing Samir’s alleged use of multiple phones to threaten and induce the woman.

The hearing in the case has been conducted in-camera after the complainant’s counsel requested privacy.

Police stated in their two-day remand application, seen by HT, “He called the victim using different phones and threatened and induced her on the pretext of providing employment... Evidence needs recovery and analysis.”

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta along with advocate Surya Pratap Singh and Shailendra Singh appeared for Samir while senior advocate Avininder Singh appeared for the complainant.

Samir’s lawyers had said on Thursday that the complaint is “based on concocted facts” designed to extort money.

The statement referenced WhatsApp chats submitted by Samir on August 8 and 13 in the form of extortion complaints, where the woman allegedly demanded ₹50 crore.

A case has been registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).