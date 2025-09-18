‘False, concocted’: What Samir Modi's counsel said on his arrest, rape charges

The counsel of Samir Modi, brother of fugitive businessman and former IPL chief Lalit Modi, dismissed the rape charges and said that the complaint levelled against him is based on "false and concocted facts". Samir Modi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Instagram/samirmodi)

Samir Modi, the founder and managing director of Modicare, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

His arrest came after a woman lodged a complaint against Samir, alleging a case of rape and criminal intimidation.

However, his counsel has said that Samir was arrested on "false charges of rape". As of now, the businessman has been remanded to one day of police custody.

"FIR was registered on 10 Sept 2025 based on a complaint by a grown-up lady. She claimed to be in a relationship with Samir Modi since 2019. The complaint is based on false and concocted facts and the allegations have been made with the ulterior motive of extracting money from Samir Modi," the statement issued by his counsel read.

It further noted that Samir Modi allegedly filed complaints with various police officials for extortion and blackmail by the woman on August 8 and August 13, 2025. "These were supported by the WhatsApp chats between them, where she asked for an amount of ₹50 crores," Samir's counsel said.

His legal team further termed the charges against Samir Modi as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law and hasty acts of the police in making the arrest without verifying the facts".

"We have full faith in the judiciary of our country and agencies who will not only investigate but immediately bring closure to this matter," the statement added.

Who is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi is the younger of KK Modi and Bina Modi, and is the executive director of Modi Enterprises, which was founded by his grandfather, Gujarmal Modi, in 1933.

Before founding Modicare, a direct selling company, Samir was the executive director tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, which was a part of Modi Enterprises.

He was ousted from the company over his conduct during board meetings and otherwise.

The Modi family members have been embroiled in an inheritance bid since 2014. This escalated last year when Samir accused his mother of planning an attack on him. He sought police protection from the Delhi Police, citing threats from his mother and some directors of Godfrey Phillips.

The family feud stems from the distribution of a ₹11,000-crore inheritance after the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019.