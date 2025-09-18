Search
Samir Modi's ex-partner filed rape case, sought 50 crore settlement: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 09:08 pm IST

New details in the case have now revealed that the woman who filed the case against Samir Modi was reportedly his former live-in partner.

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi was arrested at the Delhi airport on Thursday, reportedly while he was attempting to board a flight. The arrest was made after allegations of rape against him, made by a woman.

Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, was arrested on rape charges on Thursday.(Modicare)
New details in the case have now revealed that the woman who filed the case against Samir Modi was reportedly his former live-in partner. According to an Indian Express report, 55-year-old Samir and the woman had been in a relationship for nearly 8 years.

She had earlier filed a complaint against Samir Modi, and an FIR was registered against the businessman on September 10, news agency PTI said in a report.

The woman approached the police alleging rape by Samir Modi, and had allegedly demanded 50 crore as settlement. After his arrest on Thursday, Samir Modi was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, the publication further reported.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

A senior police official earlier told Hindustan Times that the woman had approached cops five days ago and alleged that the incident took place earlier. The FIR was filed against Samir Modi under charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

Samir Modi, brother of Lalit Modi, is the younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi. He is also the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company.

Last year, the businessman was in the middle of an inheritance dispute with his mother Bina, whom he had accused of causing him “grievous hurt”. He had also levelled allegations against her mother's personal security officer (PSO) and some Godfrey Phillips directors.

Samir Modi earlier served as the executive director of tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Dusu Elections on Hindustan Times.
