Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Lalit Modi's brother arrested at Delhi airport on rape charges

ByHemani Bhandari
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 08:29 pm IST

A woman approached the police five days ago and had lodged a complaint against Samir, a senior police official told Hindustan Times.

Fugitive businessman and former IPL chief Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi has been arrested by the Delhi Police on rape charges. The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening.

Samir Modi, brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi(Modicare)

A woman approached the police five days ago and had lodged a complaint against Samir, a senior police official told Hindustan Times.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered and Samir Modi was arrested. The woman had alleged that the incident took place earlier.

Samir Modi is the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company.

He was also in the news last year over an inheritance dispute with his mother Bina Modi. Back in June 2024, he had sought protection from Delhi Police citing threats from his mother amid a family feud.

The feud had stemmed from the distribution of a 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019.

Samir Modi had dragged his mother to Supreme Court, alleging she failed to distribute the funds in accordance with the trust deed executed by his father.

Follow Us On