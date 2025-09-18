Who is Samir Modi? Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother arrested by Delhi police on rape charges

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi was arrested by the Delhi police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on charges of rape. Samir Modi is the executive director at Modi Enterprises(Photo: modicare.com)

According to a senior officials, a woman had approached the Delhi police five days ago and filed a complaint against Samir.

A case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered against him based on the woman's complaint.

With the latest arrest bringing scion of the KK Modi Group into spotlight, here is all you need to know about Samir Modi.

Who is Samir Modi?

The younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi, Samir Modi is the executive director at Modi Enterprises, which was founded by his grandfather Gujarmal Modi in 1933. Samir is also the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company.

He was formerly the executive director of tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, which was part of Modi Enterprises. He was ousted from the tobacco maker's board in 2024 over his conduct during board meetings and outside.

An inheritance dispute has been at play among the Modi family members, dating back to 2014, according to Mint. This worsened after Samir, last year, accused his mother of orchestrating an attack on him, an Economic Times report said.

Lodging a complaint with the Delhi police, he accused his mother, her personal security officer (PSO) and some Godfrey Phillips directors of causing him "grievous hurt" when he tried to enter the scheduled board meeting of Godfrey Phillips at Jasola in Delhi.

The dispute was regarding the distribution of a ₹11,000 crore inheritance after the death of KK Modi in 2019. The inheritance included the family's nearly 50% shareholding in Godfrey Phillips worth well over ₹5,500 crore, as well as shares in other Modi group firms.

Samir, who joined the family business at age 19, started his career from the tobacco company. He was involved in the Modi group's expansion in other consumer segments such as retail, according to Mint. This includes the 24Seven convenience stores and cosmetic brand Colorbar.