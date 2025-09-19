Delhi court sends Samir Modi to 2-day police custody in rape case

Businessman Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, was sent to two days of police custody in connection with a rape case. Samir Modi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Instagram/samirmodi)

Modi was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Police Station New Friends Colony and later arrested on charges of rape.

After the arrest, police officials said a woman had approached them five days ago and lodged a complaint against Modi, leading to the registration of a case of rape and criminal intimidation. The woman alleged that the incident had taken place earlier.

What are the allegations against Samir Modi?

The FIR was registered on September 10, 2025, based on a complaint by a woman who claimed to have been in a relationship with Modi since 2019.

The statement alleged that the complainant's accusations were motivated by an "ulterior motive of extracting money".

Modi had earlier filed complaints on August 8 and 13, 2025, before various police officials, alleging blackmail and extortion by the same woman.

His counsel said these complaints were supported by WhatsApp conversations in which the woman allegedly demanded ₹50 crore.

While pronouncing the order, the judge said that the police shall also inquire into the complaint regarding extortion that the accused had filed against the victim.

According to a statement issued by his counsel Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, the allegations against Modi are "false and concocted" and form part of an extortion attempt.

Calling the arrest a "hasty act of the police without verifying the facts", the legal team described the matter as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law".

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the investigating agencies, who will not only probe the matter but also bring closure at the earliest," the statement read. It also urged the media to respect the privacy of Modi's family "at this deeply sensitive time."