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Delhi court grants bail to ‘The Skin Doctor’ arrested for post against Priya Kapur

Judicial Magistrate First Class Snehil Sharma of Patiala House Courts granted bail to Sharma at 10pm after the accused was produced at the judge’s residence

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:20 pm IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to social media influencer Neelam Singh, also known as “The Skin Doctor” on X, for allegedly posting objectionable content about businessman Sunjay Kapur’s family on social media, after noting that there was no criminality in his post.

Singh, a dermatologist with an active social media presence, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday evening. (Representative file photo)

Judicial Magistrate First Class Snehil Sharma of Patiala House Courts granted bail to Sharma at 10pm after the accused was produced at the judge’s residence.

The judge noted, “There is no mens rea in the act of the accused and no criminality emerges from the said tweet”.

Singh, a dermatologist with an active social media presence, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday evening after a complaint was filed by late Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur at the Vasant Kunj Police Station.

She stated that a post related to the Kapur family, purportedly posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the accused, was false and arose out of alleged manipulation of court records.

She stated that the alleged defamatory content was intentionally posted against her to align her reputation.

Advocate Ravi Sharma and Siddharth Handa, on behalf of Singh, argued that the court records were public documents and were a portion of a signed affidavit and that the accused had no criminal antecedents.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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