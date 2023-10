Delhi court grants police time to reply to NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who had issued notice to the city police earlier, granted them time to respond following a request by the investigating agency.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON