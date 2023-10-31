Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Oct 31, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Delhi court grants police time to reply to NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who had issued notice to the city police earlier, granted them time to respond following a request by the investigating agency.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

