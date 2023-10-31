Delhi court grants police time to reply to NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices
PTI |
Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who had issued notice to the city police earlier, granted them time to respond following a request by the investigating agency.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.
