Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Delhi court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 15 minutes of medical consultation with doctor in Tihar jail

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Delhi court declines the plea of Arvind Kejriwal while deciding his application seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor.

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday declined chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

The court's special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja further directed that requisite medical treatment should be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation, jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.

What did the plea say?

The plea filed by Kejriwal, who is under judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy case, stated that he should be allowed 15 minutes of medical consultation with Dr Ravichandra Rao through video conference. It added that his wife Sunita should be allowed to join the call.

It further stated that Kejriwal had begun the ‘Insulin Reversal Programme’ on February 1 under medical supervision and the administration of insulin was discontinued. He was also provided with medical and dietary interventions and some daily exercises which led to Kejriwal switching to oral medication while maintaining optimal glucose levels during the program, the plea said.

However, since the CM was arrested on March 21, he was incapacitated and was unable to follow the said ‘Insulin Reversal Programme’, and so, he has to be restored to the administration of insulin to control his sugar levels.

Row over Kejriwal's insulin in Tihar jail

Meanwhile, a major row erupted over Kejriwal's diet and diabetes treatment in Tihar jail as the Tihar jail authorities in their report to Delhi LG VK Saxena said that the RML hospital doctors did not indicate any insulin requirement for Kejriwal. According to the jail authorities, Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were not alarming and he was advised oral anti-diabetic drugs.

However, AAP ministers are claiming that the denial to provide insulin to the Delhi CM is because there is a “plot to kill him”.

Kejriwal's plea on ‘extraordinary interim bail’ dismissed

Earlier in the day, the Delhi court dismissed a plea seeking the release of Kejriwal on “extraordinary interim bail” in all criminal cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the State till the completion of his tenure. The court also imposed a 75,000 fine on the petitioner saying that the AAP leader is in judicial custody by the orders of the court.

According to the court, the plea, filed by a fourth-year law student under the name of 'We the People of India', was “not maintainable” as courts in its writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending cases initiated against a person holding high office.

India News / Delhi court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 15 minutes of medical consultation with doctor in Tihar jail
