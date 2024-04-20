AAP claims 'organs damage, slow death' plot against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a slow death inside Tihar jail, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed on Saturday. The remark comes a day after a Delhi court reserved its order on AAP's plea demanding insulin and Kejriwal's doctor's consultation inside the prison. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been demanding insulin inside the Tihar jail. (PTI/File)

The AAP leader reiterated his party's accusation that the jail administration had been denying insulin to Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from Type-2 diabetes.

"I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal," Bharadwaj claimed, citing blood sugar readings of the chief minister in jail.

The leader slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had been consuming mangoes, aloo-poori and sugar in tea, in order to raise his sugar levels to make grounds for medical bail.

In a hearing on Friday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawyer representing Arvind Kejriwal, said the Delhi CM wouldn't want to risk paralysis for bail.

He trashed ED's charge that he was eating mangoes regularly.

"Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…,” Abhishek Singhvi told the court.

"I (Arvind Kejriwal) only use sugar free (an artificial sugar brand) in my tea. How petty, political and ridiculous ED can be? Their statements are completely false and malicious. Just because you have a lot of influence in the media you are able to publish that I am having aloo poori even though this meal was sent only once during puja," he told the court.

Kejriwal has claimed that he had been consuming food per the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

Bharadwaj today claimed they want to finish Kejriwal with multiple organ damage

"Overall, it was a conspiracy to finish Kejriwal with his multiple organ damage and when he comes out of jail after 2-4 months he goes for treatment of kidney, heart and other organs," said Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of health in Delhi government," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

With inputs from PTI