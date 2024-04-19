Delhi court reserves order on diabetic Arvind Kejriwal's plea for insulin in Tihar jail

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved the order on a plea moved by Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult his doctor through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes over his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level. Arvind Kejriwal is under judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy case(PTI)

The court will pronounce its orders on Monday, April 21. Arvind Kejriwal is under judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The plea stated that the Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal should be allowed to join the consultation with Dr Ravichandra Rao, through video conference.

The plea further stated that from February 1 under careful medical supervision, Arvind Kejriwal was able to start the ‘Insulin Reversal Programme’ and the administration of insulin was discontinued. The strict medical supervision of a diabetes expert helped in effectively regulating glucose levels. The medicines, food and exercises would be titrated (continuously measured and adjusted) daily using a continuous glucose monitoring sensor in which blood sugars were monitored closely.

Due the such daily medical and dietary interventions and a tailor-made daily exercise intervention- the applicant was successfully removed from exogenous insulin and switched to oral medication while maintaining optimal glucose levels during the program, stated the plea.

Due to his arrest on March 21, the applicant was incapacitated and was unable to follow the said Insulin Reversal Programme, stated the plea.

The plea was moved even as Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the AAP's allegations that Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail. The L-G's order followed Delhi cabinet minister Atishi's allegation that there was a plot to kill the chief minister, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

The Raj Niwas said, "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him.

"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report on the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM''s health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X.

At a presser conference, Atishi claimed that the chief minister's requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prison officials.

“For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL,” Atishi claimed.

"Despite Arvind Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged.