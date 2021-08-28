‘No one is above law’, Delhi court seeks Honey Singh’s medical report, ITR in domestic violence case

A local court in Delhi has sought singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s medical report and details of his income tax returns, saying "no one is above the law”, in connection with the domestic abuse case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. The court also directed Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear before it on the next date of hearing on September 3, news agency ANI reported.

Singh's counsel said that they will file his medical records and income tax returns at the earliest even as he sought an exemption from personal appearance saying that the singer is unwell. Later, the lawyer assured the court that he will appear on the next date of hearing.

Earlier this month, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar claimed she was subjected to physical, verbal, mental and emotional abuse by him. Shalini Talwar, the wife of rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari court on August 3. Talwar also sought ₹10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal...being treated cruelly".

Talwar also claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she has been constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm. “Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,” she said in her plea.

On his part, Yo Yo Honey Singh has said that Talwar’s allegations are “false and malicious” and “severely odious". "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said in a statement on Instagram.

Singh said in the statement that everyone is aware of his relationship with Talwar, who he said has been an “integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings.” "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," he said.

(With agency inputs)